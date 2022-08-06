The revelation came in Vijay Varma's recent interview when he poured his heart out about how he made it in Hindi films and his earlier days of struggles.

Vijay Varma has given some stunning performances in films like Pink, Monsoon Shootout, Gully Boy, and just today in the form of Darlings, streaming on Netflix. In an interview with The Indian Express, talking about making it big and his earlier days of struggles, the actor said, "The underdog who came here ten years ago, is feeling seen right now. I took several leaps, risks and chances at the cost of almost breaking up my entire family. I ran away from home. So, they all feel a lot of respite now, they feared how I’d pull it off, it is not easy to go to Mumbai and become somebody."

His days of struggles and subsequent success have a connection with Shah Rukh Khan. Here's how- "I was told ‘tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai’, but now Shah Rukh Khan has employed me for his film," came this revelation by Varma.

Also, in an exclusive interaction with Firstpost before the release of the film, talking about his prep for the role, Varma said, "I have had a few sessions in Byculla. Jasmeet had actually organised it. I met a few boys and I heard about their life stories, how they speak, how they behave with each other, what the celebrations are like. That at gave a good taste and flavour of the place and a good reference point for me when we were filming."

Darlings also stars Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah and marks the former's debut as a producer. It's co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

