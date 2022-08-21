Vijay Deverakonda put his feet up on the table while conversing with a journalist at a media appearance for Liger. Social media erupted in a massive dispute over this. Now, the Liger star has responded to the same.

Currently, Vijay Deverakonda is preoccupied on Liger's promotions. The actor stirred considerable controversy by putting his feet up while speaking to a journalist at a press conference in Hyderabad. The Arjun Reddy actor posted a video on social media outlining what truly transpired during the press conference. A target will be on someone's back as they advance in their industry, according to Vijay's other writing.

Liger, starring Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, will be released in theatres on August 25. The film will release in multiple languages.

A reporter said to Vijay last week at a press conference in Hyderabad that he was allowed to talk with him openly while Taxiwala was being promoted. He said, "I'm not able to do it right now." In an effort to make him comfortable, Vijay put his feet on the table so they could have a more casual conversation.

However, rumours about Vijay Deverakonda's attitude issues have been circulating ever since then and he has now responded to the same on Twitter.

He wrote, "Anybody trying to grow in their field. Will Always have a Target on their back - But we fightback And when you are honest, yourself and want the best for everyone - The love of people and God will protect you."

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger is a sports drama featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. Ananya will play the love interest of Vijay, who portrays a boxer with stammering issues. The legendary boxer Mike Tyson will make a brief appearance. Producing the movie together are Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, and Karan Johar.

