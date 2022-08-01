Both Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna took to their Instagram stories to share some amusing and adorable pictures that reflected their experience of working with one another.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal have hinted towards sharing screen space yet again as the duo has shared adorable pictures from sets. Taking to her Instagram stories, Rashmika posted a picture of a ball on which she has drawn a face structure with eyes and, a nose and a mouth. Sharing the picture, the actress tagged Vicky and wrote: “Apparently, this is my look for you at shoot day.”

Meanwhile, Vicky re-shared the post on his Instagram story and wrote: “Was asked to ‘stand’ all green faced.”

Later, the actor posted another story on his Instagram account that again featured a ball with eyes, a nose and a mouth drawn on it. Kaushal wrote: “It was great working with you too.” Replying to his post, the actress wrote: “Someone’s done a gooood job making me look like one virus. Thanks, I am touched with this. Lovu.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna has Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol. Apart from this film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rashmika will be making her much-awaited Bollywood debut with Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan. She also has the sequel to Pushpa in her kitty. along with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Varisu with Vijay Thalapatty.

Talking of Vicky Kaushal, he's gearing up for Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, directed by Meghna Gulzar. He has Govinda Naam Hai Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar, an untitled film with Sara Ali Khan, Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan that also stars Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani, and is directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

The actor rose to fame in 2015 with the critically acclaimed Masaan and followed it up with films like Raazi, Sanju, Manmarziyaan, and URI: The Surgical Strike. His last theatrical release was Bhoot-Part 1: The Haunted Ship. He was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham.

