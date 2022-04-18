Entertainment

Varun Dhawan's swagger avatar from the sets of Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal goes viral

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It is set to hit the screens on April 7, 2023.

FP Staff April 18, 2022 12:42:22 IST
Varun Dhawan's swagger avatar from the sets of Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal goes viral

In the last month we saw, director Nitesh Tiwari announcing his collaboration with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor for his upcoming movie Bawaal, which is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film marks the first collaboration between the leading duo and while fans are excited to see the mesmerising chemistry between the fresh pair, the makers have dropped the first look of VD and it raises our anticipation to another level.

The look is from the Lucknow sets of the film, where it is currently being shot. In the image, we see Varun riding a bullet in swag and looking at the first glimpse, we are sure that the actor will again win our hearts with charismatic charm.

Talking about Bawaal, the film went on floors in the week in Lucknow and will be shot across 3 Indian locations and 5 European countries, including the city of Paris. It marks the reunion of director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who previously delivered a box office blockbuster in the form of Chhichhore.

Varun Dhawans swagger avatar from the sets of Nitesh Tiwaris Bawaal goes viral
 Varun Dhawans swagger avatar from the sets of Nitesh Tiwaris Bawaal goes viral

For the unversed, Nitesh Tiwari has also helmed Aamir Khan's Dangal, which is the highest-grossing Indian film at the global box office.

Coming back to Bawaal, the film is co-produced by Earth Sky Pictures and written by Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Piyush Gupta, Shreyas Jain and Nikhil Mehrotra. The film is set to hit the screens on April 7, 2023.


On the professional front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which is directed by Good Newwz helmer Raj Mehta. The film also features Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles. It is set to hit the screens on June 24.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor has films like Good Luck Jerry, Mr and Mrs Mahi and other films under her kitty.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 18, 2022 14:48:10 IST

TAGS:

also read

Anand Mahindra congratulates Indian composer Ricky Kej for winning a Grammy with a tweet
Entertainment

Anand Mahindra congratulates Indian composer Ricky Kej for winning a Grammy with a tweet

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter in order to congratulate Indian-origin music composer and Grammy winner Ricky Kej.

Oh My Dog, produced by Suriya, Jyotika, is all set to entertain the audience
Entertainment

Oh My Dog, produced by Suriya, Jyotika, is all set to entertain the audience

The film will exclusively premiere in Tamil and Telugu on Amazon Prime Video across 240 countries and territories from 21st April.

On Rashmika Mandana’s birthday, a glance through her goofy Instagram posts
Entertainment

On Rashmika Mandana’s birthday, a glance through her goofy Instagram posts

Rashmika Madanna puts work first as she celebrates her birthday on set.