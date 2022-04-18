Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It is set to hit the screens on April 7, 2023.

In the last month we saw, director Nitesh Tiwari announcing his collaboration with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor for his upcoming movie Bawaal, which is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film marks the first collaboration between the leading duo and while fans are excited to see the mesmerising chemistry between the fresh pair, the makers have dropped the first look of VD and it raises our anticipation to another level.

The look is from the Lucknow sets of the film, where it is currently being shot. In the image, we see Varun riding a bullet in swag and looking at the first glimpse, we are sure that the actor will again win our hearts with charismatic charm.

Talking about Bawaal, the film went on floors in the week in Lucknow and will be shot across 3 Indian locations and 5 European countries, including the city of Paris. It marks the reunion of director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who previously delivered a box office blockbuster in the form of Chhichhore.





For the unversed, Nitesh Tiwari has also helmed Aamir Khan's Dangal, which is the highest-grossing Indian film at the global box office.

Coming back to Bawaal, the film is co-produced by Earth Sky Pictures and written by Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Piyush Gupta, Shreyas Jain and Nikhil Mehrotra. The film is set to hit the screens on April 7, 2023.



On the professional front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which is directed by Good Newwz helmer Raj Mehta. The film also features Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles. It is set to hit the screens on June 24.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor has films like Good Luck Jerry, Mr and Mrs Mahi and other films under her kitty.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​