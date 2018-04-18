Tujhe Dekhti Hai Nazar, from Nanu Ki Jaanu, shows unusual romance between Abhay Deol, Patralekhaa

While Bollywood has a long list of popular romantic tracks, there are quite a few that show budding romance between a human and a ghost. The latest is from Abhay Deol-Patralekhaa starrer Nanu Ki Jaanu which creepily and adorably makes it to the list of these spooky love songs.

'Tujhe Dekhti Hai Nazar', sung by Mohd Irfan, composed by Gunwant Sen and written by Abid Ali, shows Deol's character head over heels on Patralekhaa's ghost avatar. Well, she is not the spooky, grotesque ghost that our film industry loves to romance with. Patralekhaa's character is more in line with that of Anushka Sharma's in Phillauri.

The Nanu Ki Jaanu song is like any other Bollywood quintessential romantic numbers — both to the ears and the eyes. Just the shots of Deol talking to thin air, walking in the rain offering an umbrella to nobody, makes it unusual. The musical composition by Sen is also alike Irfan's previous tracks. Sometimes it seems, Irfan has been singing a relay of identical tracks; they are so much similar to one another. Don't believe? Listen to 'Banjaara', 'Phir Mohabbat' and 'Baarish'.

Directed by Faraz Haider and written by Manu Rishi Chadha, the film tells the story of a ghost who falls in love with a crook. Nanu Ki Jaanu is slated to hit the theatres this Friday on 20 April.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2018 13:09 PM