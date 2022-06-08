Fans spot Tiger Shroff’s ‘Choti Bachi Ho Kya’ in ‘Stranger Things S4’.

'Choti Bacchi Ho Kya' is a new slang that is raging high these days. The dialogue has been first introduced in the 2014 release, Heropanti by Tiger Shroff which went viral around the release of its sequel Heropanti 2 while creating a whole new trend on the internet.

While the trend has been heavily picked up by the netizens, it has now caught the attention of the American science fiction horror drama television series Stranger Things S4. A viral video from the Hindi dubbed version of the series took up the famous dialogue to be used in one of the scenes by a lead character which is evidence of the raging fever of the actor's fandom.

Have a look at a glimpse of the viral video:

'Choti Bacchi Ho Kya' has become a famous slang that is trending around all the corners. From famous international cricketers to the common people everybody is recreating the dialogue in their own ways. Tiger has really blown the internet this time.

While on the film front, Tiger will be next seen in Ganapath, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and Rambo.

