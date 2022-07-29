Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda are going to be seen in Liger, which releases in cinemas on August 25.

The latest celebrities to grace the couch of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan were Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda. The duo is gearing up for the release of their first film together Liger, which releases on August 25 in cinemas. Deverakonda became a household name after the blockbuster success of Arjun Reddy, which was remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh, the second biggest hit of 2019 after War.

Talking about the film and the love story it essayed, Ananya gave a very mature response and said that she loved the songs of the film but wouldn’t be fine if the romance shown in the film transpired in real in her life or any of her friends’ life. The episode is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Ananya made her Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions’ Student of the Year 2 in 2019 and followed it up with Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli, and Gehraiyaan. Apart from Liger, she also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan coming up with Excel Entertainment.

Talking of Vijay Deverakonda’s first look of Liger shocked one and all. He could be seen wearing nothing and holding a bunch of flowers. Sharing the poster, he wrote-"A Film that took my everything. As a performance, Mentally, physically my most challenging role. I give you everything! Coming Soon. LIGER"

Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy, and above all, boxing legend Mike Tyson. The trailer shows the leading man as a stammering street boy hell bent on becoming a boxer and Mike Tyson as a cowboy. What does the narrative hold for fans? Let's wait and watch!

