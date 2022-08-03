Main Ki Karan from Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is a song that beautifully encapsulates innocent love and the video hits all the right notes. The video version of the melody has now been shared by the makers.

The video of the extremely haunting song, Main Ki Karaan from Aamir Khan's film, Laal Singh Chadda, is out now. The music of this melody has been given by Pritam and its lyrics are jotted down by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The vocals for this ecstatic number are given by Sonu Nigam and Romy.

Main Ki Karaan is a song that beautifully encapsulates innocent love and the video is right on the notes. Featuring a young Laal and Rupa in the video, it adorably follows a childhood romance budding in the most innocent way that will just melt your hearts like the melodies of the song already have been.

Following a one of its kind format, as seen in their three songs previously, Kahani, Main Ki Karaan and Phir Na Aise Raat Aayegi, the makers released the songs without the video initially, giving the lyricists, composers, musicians, and technicians the center stage. And in a successful attempt, the album of the film has been the biggest success of the year.

Laal Singh Chaddha, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will release on 11 August 2022.

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost recently, Aamir Khan, while talking about his prep for the role, revealed, "Actually for this character, I first had to grow a beard for the physicality, but getting into the mind of the character was the main job. I’m 57 now, when we were shooting, it has been four years, I was in my 50s only. But I’m playing an 18-year old and then a 20-year old. We see this character in different age groups, so to get that innocence was very difficult after you’ve been through life so much (smiles). So that was my biggest challenge."

