Terence Lewis and Nora Fatehi were seen together as judges on India's Best Dancer season 2.

Ace choreographer and singer Terence Lewis has finally talked about his dating rumours with actor-dancer Nora Fatehi and said the duo has got great chemistry on screen. For the unversed, Nora and Terence co-judged the reality television show, India’s Best Dancer and their bond led to rumours about their relationship.

In a recent interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, when the choreographer was asked whether he ever dated Nora, Terence replied, "Raaz ki baat raaz rehne do (Let the secret remain a secret). I will tell you off-camera.” He further added, "I think we have got great chemistry on-screen. Most importantly, she is a very free-spirited person, and I also like her energy and vibe. She has been a dancer so she understands that. She's very hard working also. We have a healthy relationship."

He added, "She's very real, and speaks whatever comes to her mind. She has no filter, sometimes she says something and I tell her you shouldn't have said that, but she's like 'now I have said it.' But that's the charm of her. She's lovely."

When asked about his dating life, the choreographer called himself commitment-phobic and said, “ I don’t want to be possessed, and I don’t want to possess. I feel true love is free. Nobody can complete anybody."

On the professional front, Nora Fatehi currently appears as a judge on Dance Deewane Junior alongside Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji. On the other hand, Terence Lewis was last featured in the music video called Shaidayee, which was crooned by him. The dancer and singer appeared with Jeniffer Piccinato in the video.

