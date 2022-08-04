Entertainment

Teaser of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s new song Deva Deva from Brahmastra is a sight to behold

The teaser was shared by the director Ayan Mukerji on his Instagram account and the visuals and grandeur on display are likely to take your breath away.

FP Staff August 04, 2022 13:08:31 IST
A still from Brahmastra's new song Deva Deva

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, of course, along with the captain of the ship (a grand one), Ayan Mukerji, embarked on an ambitious journey to make what is arguably the biggest film of Hindi Cinema. The name is Brahmastra. Stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna became a crucial part of this dream too. Mouni Roy stepped in as the antagonist. The first song, Kesariya, became a rage, and a meme too, thanks to some unique lyrics and unheard rhymes.
The new song, Deva Deva, is an ode to Lord Shiva and the visuals shown in the teaser shared by the filmmaker suggest some grand visuals on celluloid. Talking about the song, Mukerji wrote on Instagram- “Deva Deva - was the first song to be composed for Brahmāstra, capturing right away the Soul of Shiva’s Journey in the movie ! It has given me so much Energy and Joy over the time it has been with us… And I’m really looking forward to finally sharing the feeling of this Song with everyone - on August 8th !"

Ranbir Kapoor will complete 15 years in the Hindi film industry this year. He began his career with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya in 2007 and was then seen in films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Wake Up Sid, Rocket Singh, Raajneeti, Rockstar, Barfi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Tamasha, Jagga Jasoos, Sanju, and Shamshera. He now has Brahmastra, Animal, and a film with Luv Ranjan coming up.
Alia will complete a decade. Karan Johar’s Student of the Year was the first time the world saw her. She followed it up with Highway, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, 2 States, Dear Zindagi, Kapoor & Sons, Udta Punjab, Raazi, Kalank, Gully Boy, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. She has Darlings on Netflix from tomorrow, Brahmastra, Jee Le Zaraa, and Heart of Stone.

 

