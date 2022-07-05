Filmmaker and writer Tahira Kashyap shows how she is learning to play the Sitar at 39 from her father.

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has always been a formidable force when it comes to paving her own path in life, and this instance is no exception as she demonstrates how one can adapt and pick up new skills at any point in their life. We are frequently advised to start learning new things early in life. This often restricts many individuals to try out newer things in life as they believe that they have 'missed the bus', But Tahira Kashyap is breaking barriers consistently!

Tahira recently posted Instagram updates wherein she product posed with a Sitar. In one of her updates, we can see Tahira learning Sitar from her father. Her caption spoke about learning a new instrument from her father at the age of 39. She wrote:

"Learning to play an instrument at 39 isn’t a bad idea at all especially if you get to collaborate with your father! Pls watch till the end to see our own shock!



Excuse the amateur self shot video and performance 😬though it is all heart❤️

Tahira has always been a 'trendsetter,' and a 'poster girl' of courage and fearlessness.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.