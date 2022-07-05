Tahira Kashyap proves that learning has no age
Filmmaker and writer Tahira Kashyap shows how she is learning to play the Sitar at 39 from her father.
Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has always been a formidable force when it comes to paving her own path in life, and this instance is no exception as she demonstrates how one can adapt and pick up new skills at any point in their life. We are frequently advised to start learning new things early in life. This often restricts many individuals to try out newer things in life as they believe that they have 'missed the bus', But Tahira Kashyap is breaking barriers consistently!
Tahira recently posted Instagram updates wherein she product posed with a Sitar. In one of her updates, we can see Tahira learning Sitar from her father. Her caption spoke about learning a new instrument from her father at the age of 39. She wrote:
Excuse the amateur self shot video and performance 😬though it is all heart❤️
Tahira has always been a 'trendsetter,' and a 'poster girl' of courage and fearlessness.
