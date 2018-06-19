Shah Rukh Khan to produce Sujoy Ghosh's Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu

Shah Rukh Khan has stepped in to co-produce Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Badla. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the crime thriller is a remake of The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo), a Spanish film. The movie also marks Bachchan and Pannu's second collaboration after Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's National Award-winning 2016 courtroom drama Pink. The shoot for Badla is already underway in Glasgow.

T 2837 - "BADLA" , the film starts now .. I mean NOW in Glasgow .. all the very best Sujoy .. fatafati .. !! Joining you soon .. and greetings to the Producer and Production teams and crew ..🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/0Gspgtfhyh — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 14, 2018

"When you get an actor like Amitabh Bachchan, half your battle is won as he’s every director’s delight and I’m extremely excited to direct him. Also, I have been trying to work with Taapsee for a while. This is the perfect story to collaborate with her on. My excitement is doubled now that the film is being produced by SRK. I couldn’t have asked for a better team and now it is time for work," Ghosh told Mumbai Mirror in an interview.

Ghosh, whose repertoire as a filmmaker includes critically acclaimed movies like Kahaani and Kahaani 2, has earlier worked with Bachchan in the 2009 fantasy adventure Aladin. The director had also produced the actor's 2016 thriller Te3n.

As for Khan, he last shared screen space with the senior actor in the 2008 horror comedy Bhoothnath.

