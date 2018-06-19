You are here:

Shah Rukh Khan to produce Sujoy Ghosh's Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu

FP Staff

Jun,19 2018 13:44:29 IST

Shah Rukh Khan has stepped in to co-produce Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Badla. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the crime thriller is a remake of The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo), a Spanish film. The movie also marks Bachchan and Pannu's second collaboration after Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's National Award-winning 2016 courtroom drama Pink. The shoot for Badla is already underway in Glasgow.

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Image from Twitter/@BOCapsule

"When you get an actor like Amitabh Bachchan, half your battle is won as he’s every director’s delight and I’m extremely excited to direct him. Also, I have been trying to work with Taapsee for a while. This is the perfect story to collaborate with her on. My excitement is doubled now that the film is being produced by SRK. I couldn’t have asked for a better team and now it is time for work," Ghosh told Mumbai Mirror in an interview.

Ghosh, whose repertoire as a filmmaker includes critically acclaimed movies like Kahaani and Kahaani 2, has earlier worked with Bachchan in the 2009 fantasy adventure Aladin. The director had also produced the actor's 2016 thriller Te3n.

As for Khan, he last shared screen space with the senior actor in the 2008 horror comedy Bhoothnath. 

 

