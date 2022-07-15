Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen claimed to have no idea about the actress' relationship with IPL founder Lalit Modi.

IPL founder Lalit Modi took the internet by storm yesterday when he announced that he is dating former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen. He shared a series of pics on Instagram with the actress including some romantic ones and wrote, "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER."

This news was surprising to everyone as no one saw it coming including Sushmita's brother and actor Rajeev Sen. He said that Sushmita is yet to confirm this relationship from her side and told E Times, “I am pleasantly surprised. I will speak to my sister before I say anything. I wasn’t aware of it at all.” Sushmita Sen was earlier dating model Rohman Shawl. They broke up last year. The Biwi No 1 actress shared a pic with Rohman to announce about their breakup on social media and wrote, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

On the professional front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in Aarya 2. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series also featured Sikander Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Akash Khurana, Viren Vazirani, Virti Vaghani, Pratyaksh Panwar, Sugandha Garg and others in prominent roles. The show is based on Penoza by Pieter Bart Korthuis. It is produced under the banner of Ram Madhvani Films, along with Endemol Shine Group.

