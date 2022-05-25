Legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja brings a unique rendition of the iconic Stranger Things opening theme song as a special treat for fans

Since its launch over six years ago, Stranger Things has emerged as a pop culture phenomenon for its spellbinding plot, relatable characters and its homage to the classic 1980s nostalgia. The series’ unique soundtrack has captivated fans and added to its fandom globally. From the moment the opening credits drift across the screen with the smooth synthe in the background, fans are left wanting for more as the theme perfectly captures the mood of the series. Fans can now enjoy Stranger Things 4 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and English.

As Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1 premieres on May 27, Netflix has a surprise for fans with an exciting collaboration with ace music composer Ilaiyaraaja. Known as an icon in the Indian music scene for his fusion of Western musical nuances, the legendary composer brings us his own rendition of the iconic Stranger Things opening theme in a new music video launched by Netflix.

The critically acclaimed composer, singer, and lyricist truly makes the track richer which is reminiscent of his unique orchestration style and ability to use melodies across genres. The music video showcases classic Stranger Things elements and features Illaiyaraja himself as he is seen battling the rift through his powerful tunes.

As we edge closer to the launch of Stranger Things 4, Vol 1, this new rendition perfectly celebrates the love for the series. It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

