The Broken News marks actor Sonali Bendre’s comeback to acting and her OTT debut and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Taaruk Raina, Indraneil Sengupta, Faisal Rashid, Kiran Kumar, Aakash Khurana and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. Produced by BBC Studios India and directed by Vinay Waikul, the drama series is an official adaptation of the popular British series ‘Press’. The Broken News will premiere on 10th June in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada and will be accessible across 190+ countries only on ZEE5.

The series revolves around two rival news networks and reveals the lives, lies, love and struggles of a dynamic group of journalists. Awaaz Bharati is an ethical and credible news channel, headed by Editor-In-Chief Amina Qureshi (Sonali Bendre) and Josh 24/7 News, headed by Editor-In-Chief Dipankar Sanyal (Jaideep Ahlawat).

Talking about her character Amina on the show, Sonali says, "Everybody always tells the real story, it's just their version of it. I would like everybody to align with the versions that they present but on a simpler note. You always wish for people to tell the truth because I believe in truth and I have always said that life is all about simple things, love and truth are the things that matter. If we can read our lines by those standards, society and the world would be a better place."

