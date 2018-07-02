Huma Qureshi to make TV debut with India's Best Dramebaaz, replacing previous judge Sonali Bendre

Mumbai: Actress Huma Qureshi is set to make her small screen debut as a judge on reality television show India's Best Dramebaaz.

"Television is such an exciting platform. I am very excited to be making my TV debut with such a cute show, which has India's cutest and most 'dramebaaz' (dramatic) kids," Huma said in a statement to Indo-Asian News Service.

"I am hoping to watch them, laugh a lot and basically have fun," added the actress, known for films like Gangs Of Wasseypur, Dedh Ishqiya and Kaala.

According to The Times of India, Qureshi will be replacing actress Sonali Bendre as the judge of the show since Bendre had to bow out after the telecast of the first episode due to unforeseen personal circumstances. Bendre has previously judged two seasons of the show.

Hosted by Shantanu Maheshwari and Vighnesh Pande, the show is also judged by Vivek Oberoi and Omung Kumar.

According to The Times of India, even though Bollywood actors are often averse to the idea of shifting to the small screen, Huma said that there was no hesitation on her part to debut on TV so early in her career. As someone who had always made unconventional choices, she was looking forward to making a "direct connect" with the audience.

Updated Date: Jul 02, 2018 10:42 AM