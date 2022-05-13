Actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan and Seema had tied the knot in 1998. They have two children - Nirvaan and Yohan.

Salman Khan's younger brother, Sohail Khan, and Seema Khan have filed for divorce. The duo were spotted outside the family court in Mumbai today, 13 May. The couple tied the knot in 1998 and have two children together- Nirvaan and Yohan.

In a video that has been doing the rounds on the internet, the duo can be seen separately exiting the premises of the court. According to E Times, the Sohail and Seema Khan had appeared before Judge Maqdoom to complete some formalities related to their divorce application. Neither party has issued a statement on the divorce till now.

Separation rumours had plagued the couple for a long time. Seema Khan, who was part of The Fabolous Lives of Bollywood Wives, was seen living separately from her husband in the web series. The fashion designer had stated her marriage to the actor-producer was “not conventional” and added that their children mattered the most at the end of the day for both of them.

“It’s just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationships meanders and goes into different directions," she had explained on the show. "I make no apologies about it because we are happy and my kids are happy,” she further said.

The news of Sohail Khan’s divorce comes a few years after his elder brother Arbaaz Khan parted ways from Malaika Arora in 2017. The couple announced their separation in 2016 and their divorce was finalised the next year.

As for Seema Khan, she will be seen in the next season of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The web series also starred Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, and Bhavna Pandey. The show also featured cameos by Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Ananya Pandey. No date has been announced for the premiere of the second season.

