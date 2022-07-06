Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who has been shooting for Luv Ranjan's upcoming next for 32 days, returns back to her 'Home Sweet Home' amidst monsoon season.

Shraddha Kapoor returned to Mumbai last night after finishing the last schedule of her untitled Luv Ranjan film alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Spain and Mauritius. The actress is finally back home in Mumbai after 32 days, and by the looks of it, she couldn't be more happier.

Shraddha took to her social media as she shared a selfie of hers, driving back home. In the video, she wrote:

"Home Sweet Home

After 32 days! 🌧️🏡💜"

Interestingly, the actress has returned to the city in the season of rains which is termed synonymous to her, with songs like 'Tum Hi Ho' and 'Cham Cham'.

Last night, she was also spotted by shutterbugs at the Mumbai airport, as she made an exit to her car. The actress wore a chic blue jacket over her white t-shirt and black trousers. Her purse and shoes complimented each other and enhanced her look further.

