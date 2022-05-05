Shehnaaz Gill was of the many stars at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s Eid party. She was looking gorgeous in a black sharara for the festive bash.

Shehnaaz Gill, who won our hearts with her cute antics and close bond with Sidharth Shukla during her stint in Bigg Boss 13, grabbed our attention recently for all the wrong reasons. The Punjabi singer and actress was of the many stars at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s Eid party. She was looking gorgeous in a black sharara for the festive bash.

While the star-studded bash looked grand in every sense, it was Sana's way of hugging and kissing Salman Khan that grabbed our attention. A video from the bash is going viral where Salman Khan is coming out of the venue to see off Shehnaaz. While the duo poses on the red carpet for pics and videos, Shehnaaz hugs and kisses the Radhe actor on his neck. Salman then tells her, “Jao Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif.” The actress then holds his hand and drags him along with her and says “chorke aao mujhe.”

Well, these moments have grabbed the attention of fans on social media and they have trolled the singer and actress for her behaviour with Salman Khan. While a user wrote, “Aaj toh jalne walo ki rooh bhi jal gayi,” another commented, “She’s so high.” A worried fan expressed his concern for Shehnaaz and wrote, “Sorry but this doesn’t look normal,i think both are either drunk or high,i haven’t seen shehnaaz like this ever, hope she is fine.” On the other hand, another netizen commented, “She’s clearly drunk.”

As per the recent reports, Shehnaaz Gill is set to make her big Bollywood debut in Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actress will be seen opposite Aayush Sharma in the Farhad Samji directorial. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film also stars Zaheer Iqbal and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. The film is set to hit the screen on December 30.

