The wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has gripped the attention of the nation. While the wedding festivities are underway at the Vastu apartment, we are witnessing celebs making their way to the venue to give love and blessing to the couple.

While fans are waiting for the duo to share their pics as husband and wife, Ranbir's aunt Neela Devi has shared her thoughts about the wedding. While talking to E Times, late actor Shammi Kapoor's wife said that Ranbir is her favourite and added, "My husband too loved him. We are very close to him. He is very respectful. He is very humble and lovable."

Calling Alia 'a wonderful girl' she said, "I have met Alia a few times and I could tell that she is a wonderful girl. I wish Ranbir and her a very happy journey together in their marital life."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Celebs and family members like Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Anisha Jain, Armaan Jain, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Neela Devi and others have already arrived at the Vastu apartment.

As per the reports, the couple will make their first appearance as bride and groom around 7 pm. The duo will move to Krishna Raj Bungalow at Bandra's Pali Hill along with Neetu Kapoor post their wedding. The couple has dedicated a special room to Rishi Kapoor in their home where all the favourite things of the late actor have been kept.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​