First with Adheera and now with Kaka Kanha, Sanjay Dutt is raging high with back-to-back powerful antagonistic characters this year.

If we talk about the power-packed villains of the industry, it's hard to miss out on Sanjay Dutt's contribution to the same. The actor is known for bringing some of the best villain characters to the screen. The actor has traveled a long way in the industry in which he played a huge variety of roles that had been immensely appreciated but when we talk about villain characters, these have been his remarkable contribution to the cinema.

Sanjay Dutt can be considered the most loved villain of Bollywood. The actor has established a whole new rage of an antagonist in the industry. He carries a new age antagonist personality in his characters which is new and never seen before and with a film like Khal Naya, he had created a new image of an antagonist in the cinema. Be it Billa in Musafir or Ahmad Shah Abdali in Panipat, from Raghu in Vaastav: The Reality to Kancha Cheena in Agneepath, Sanjay Dutt has taken always over the trending rage in the antagonist universe, and now it's going to be his devil year that will bring back to back antagonist role of the actor.

After a huge lineup of the most celebrated villains, Sanjay Dutt is truly an apt antagonist every filmmaker would like to go for, and now with Adheera in KGF Chapter 2, and Kaka Kanha in Prithviraj, Sanjay, Dutt is acing ahead on the role of a powerful antagonist. Adheera has already come out in front of the audience where the actor has introduced a kind of villain which is never seen before and again in Prithviraj, he is coming up with Kaka Kanha, bringing a new face of an antagonist standing against fearless King Prithviraj Chauhan. Ahead of his vibrant filmography, the actor has predominantly captured the whole antagonist universe in his name.

