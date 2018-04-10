Salman Khan's maiden TV production, based on Mumbai cops, to star Mukul Dev, Pooja Gor in lead roles

With Salman Khan getting bail in the blackbuck poaching case and returning to Mumbai, his first television production for Sony, based on Mumbai cops and starring Mukul Dev, is scheduled to go on air in May, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

The superstar has made several forays in television as an actor but this year, the Dabbang star is all set to produce two TV shows, and also return as the host of Dus Ka Dum nine years after the show went off air.

The show based on Mumbai cops is all set to mark his debut as a TV producer, with Mahesh Limaye, the National Award-winning director of the 2014 Marathi film Yellow, directing the yet-untitled show. It is written by Sridhar Raghavan, known for Bluffmaster and the cop-drama Khakee. Mukul Dev will play the lead on the cop show and Pooja Gor, the popular TV actress famous for Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya, has been cast opposite him, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

Salman, who has been busy completing Race 3, has been keenly involved in the making of the show which went on floors at a Mumbai studio weeks ago. The actor is also producing a show based on the life of famous wrestler Gama Pehelwan, with his brother Sohail Khan in the lead and Punit Issar directing. Recently, the actor also dropped the teaser for the reboot of his reality game show, Dus Ka Dum, and is also expected to make a surprise appearance on Big Boss Marathi.

Published Date: Apr 10, 2018 11:45 AM | Updated Date: Apr 10, 2018 11:45 AM