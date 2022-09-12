Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are soon to be a wedded couple with their wedding finally taking place this month. The couple will kick start their wedding celebrations in Delhi on 30th September and conclude in Mumbai on 7th October.

After a three-day pre-wedding celebration in a fort with a royal history close to Delhi, Richa Chaddha and Ali Fazal will exchange vows in Mumbai. The wedding is scheduled for October 6, and a reception is scheduled for October 7. The D-day is reportedly going to take place in a hotel in South Mumbai. A report from earlier in the week claimed that the large Bollywood wedding was scheduled for the end of the month.

According to rumours, the actress’s bridal attire will be created by four renowned fashion designers.

The couple has been preparing for their wedding since 2020, but the pandemic forced several postponements.

The deeply in love couple first met and fell for each other while filming “Fukrey” in 2012. After dating for a few years, the duo made their relationships official on social media. Fazal proposed to Chadha in 2019, after they had been dating for seven years.

The wedding is set to take place in Mumbai in an intimate ceremony with close family and friends and will have two grand receptions for Delhi and Mumbai on 2nd October and 7th October respectively apart from other celebratory events.

