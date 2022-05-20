Rhea Chakraborty praises Fatima Sana Shaikh on her Instagram story.

Rhea Chakraborty is an utmost down-to-earth actress of Bollywood while she never misses admiring the talent from the industry, as she was just seen while praising Fatima Sana Shaikh for her fabulous performance in Modern Love Mumbai. Recently the actress took to her Social media and shared how overwhelmed she was with the performance of Fatima as Laali in Raat Rani from Modern Love Mumbai.

She drafted her emotions in the caption saying:

“Itni acchi performance not allowed, Itna emotional kardena not allowed, Dil ko touch kardena not allowed. Kya baat hai @fatimasanashaikh #raatrani touched my heart and loved every second of it Shine on meri Jaan “

Rhea Chakraborty has an elite fashion sense and constantly she has been seen sharing the same with her fans on her social media. Rhea has recently been seen in Rumy Jafry directed 'Chehre' opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

