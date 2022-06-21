Actress Rhea Chakraborty recently took to Instagram to share a sunkissed picture of herself by the poolside. Have a look!

Rhea Chakraborty is truly a grounded strong personality who finds the biggest joys of life in simplicity. The actress is always seen enjoying her life to the maximum.

The Diva is an avid social media user who always shares her life updates with her fans and followers. Recently, Rhea took to Instagram and shared a post of her sitting by the poolside.

In the caption, she wrote:

“Of all the little girls and big dreams,

Of faith that makes Human beings

Of strength and resilience that colours me,

Nothing breaks yet everything shatters,

In the end, nothing matters”…

Talking about her look the actor looked as cool as water in a blue denim jumpsuit. Her tresses are left loose, making the entire look captivating. Fans took to her comments section showering love and appreciation on this blissful morning post.

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty was recently seen in Rumy Jafry-directed Chehre opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

