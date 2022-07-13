Remembering director Prakash Mehra on his birth anniversary: Collaborations with Amitabh Bachchan
After being abandoned by his father at the age of 8, Prakash Mehra made his debut in the film industry in 1968 with Haseena Maan Jayegi. The film turned Prakash Mehra's fortunes and there was no looking back.
Nation remembers legendary film director Prakash Mehra on his birth anniversary. Born on July 13, 1939 in Bijnor, Mehra's life was full of hardships. Regarded as the Godfather of actor Amitabh Bachchan, Prakash Mehra did all sorts of jobs before becoming a director.
After being abandoned by his father at the age of 8, Prakash Mehra made his debut in the film industry in 1968 with Haseena Maan Jayegi. The film turned Prakash Mehra's fortunes and there was no looking back. The ace director is known for launching the career of Amitabh Bachchan with Zanjeer. The duo then went on to give six blockbusters film together.
Here is a list of Mehra- Bachchan collaboration films:
Zanjeer
Released in 1973, the film marked the first collaboration between director Prakash Mehra and Amitabh Bachchan. The essayed the role of Inspector Vijay Khanna, an honest police officer who clashes with a crime boss, who turns out to be his parents' murderer.
Namak Halal
Released in 1982, the film featured Waheeda Rehman, Shashi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Smita Patil in the lead roles. Bachchan played the role of Arjun Singh, who moves to the city in search of a job. In the city, Arjun meets Bhairon, who helps him find a job as a singer in a 5-star hotel.
Laawaris
Released in 1981, the film also featured Zeenat Aman, Rakhee, and Amjad Khan along with Amitabh Bachchan. The plot revolves around the life of Heera, played by Bachchan, a man who was abandoned as a baby and is now unknowingly employed by his biological father.
Hera Pheri
Hera Pheri is a 1976 action comedy film, starring Saira Banu, Vinod Khanna, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Two friends Ajay (Vinod Khanna) and Vijay (Amitabh Bachchan) are separated after they discover secrets about their past.
Sharaabi
Sharaabi is a 1984 film. The film revolves around the life of a workaholic businessman who neglects his only son after his wife's death. The son grows up to be a rebellious alcoholic.
