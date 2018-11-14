Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone wedding: Festivities begin with mehendi, sangeet ceremonies

The pre-wedding festivities for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone kicked off on 12 November itself at a resort in Lake Como, Italy. While that night saw the two get officially engaged, the next night (13 November) was all about the mehendi and sangeet ceremonies.

Times Now reports that the Ranveer and Deepika's families participated in the Phool Muddi ceremony (as per Konkani tradition) where Deepika's father, ace badminton player Prakash Padukone, offered Ranveer a coconut and washed his feet. The couple then exchanged rings and got engaged, officially.

The mehendi ceremony commenced the pre-wedding festivities on 13 November. While Deepika was busy getting designer henna applied on her palms, Ranveer spent the day dancing on the dhol with close friends and family. The groom did not miss out on some "shagun ki mehendi" as he got himself a #DeepVeer design on his palm, as reported by Pinkvilla. Twitter indeed saw it coming when they predicted Ranveer may end up in a cooler lehenga than Deepika given his sartorial choices. The mehendi, though more for emotional and religious purposes, does establish how involved he is in getting that perfect wedding look.

The sangeet ceremony started soon after. Veteran singer Shubha Mudgal performed a thumri at the ceremony, which got Deepika emotional. When the actress broke down, Ranveer hugged and consoled her. He even played dhol for his to-be wife.

The emotional moments were followed by a hardcore Punjabi dance night. Harshdeep Kaur, who had posted a picture on Instagram with her husband by Lake Como but had deleted it later, took to the stage.

Punjabi popular numbers like 'Kala Sha Kala', 'Mehendi Hai Rachney Wali', 'Mehendi Ni Mehendi' and 'Gur Naal Ishq Mitha' dominated the playlist. Towards the end of the ceremony, old Hindi classics like 'O Haseena Zulfon Wali' replaced the pulsating songs. Ranveer performed at the sangeet ceremony as well, most notably on 'Tune Maari Entriyan' from Ali Abbas Zafar's 2014 buddy crime film Gunday.

However, no pictures from the festivities surfaced on social media as mobile phones were seized at the entry of the venue in order to respect the privacy of the two families, as reported by India Today. The couple welcomed all the guests personally with customised handwritten notes.

SpotboyE reports that the couple also got the jewellery being transported for the wedding insured by Oriental Insurance Company (OIC). "“The policy was not a full-fledged wedding insurance policy as it covered only the jewellery items being used for the wedding ceremony. Its real value can be assessed at the time of claim only," said Anil Srivastava, Deputy General Manager, OIC (Mumbai) to the publication.

Deepika and Ranveer will participate in two wedding ceremonies to respect each other's beliefs. While the Konkani style wedding take place on 14 November, the Sindhi rituals will take place on 15 November. The couple will also hold two receptions in India - in Bangalore with Deepika's close friends on 21 November and at The Grand Hyatt, Mumbai with Bollywood celebrities on 28 November.

Updated Date: Nov 14, 2018 00:17 AM