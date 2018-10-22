You are here:

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Don't pick the same lehenga, warn Twitterati

FP Staff

Oct,22 2018 12:06:12 IST

Fans were quick to invite themselves to the wedding ceremony of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as soon as the couple made it official. The actors announced their November wedding on 21 October with a picture of the invitation card and needless to say, Twitter's creative juices went into overdrive.

Some women could not resist calling Singh their 'jiju' (brother-in-law), while some could not help but make fun of his quirky, often androgynous choice of clothes. With enough meme fodder to last till 15 November, which is when the wedding is scheduled to take place, here's a look at some of the most hilarious Twitter reactions:

Will it be a 'who wore their lehenga better' situation?

 

An apology from a Twitter user who will not attending the wedding due to his exams:

Mandatory Sacred Games reference:

Tweeple are counting on Priyanka Chopra to pull a 'Ram Chahe Leela' at the couple's wedding.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been dubbed as their pandit.

Totally unnecessary, badly photoshopped tweet, but what the hell?

The self-proclaimed saali:

Who doesn't love a little Salman-Shera bromance.

And finally, a word from the overly-attached fans:

Updated Date: Oct 22, 2018 12:06 PM

