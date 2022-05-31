Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukherji and SS Rajamouli receive crane garland and rose petals from fans in Vizag
Team Brahmastra receives a grand welcome from their fans in Vizag. Have a look.
The period of big-budget movies arriving and causing a stir in theatres is now the finest conceivable scenario. Following the success of RRR and KGF Chapter 2, this week will see two more big-budget films, Vikram and Samrat Prithviraj, go head-to-head. And, in the midst of all of this, Brahmastra is rumoured to be the most expensive Bollywood film ever made. As we all know, the film has been in the works for a long time, and after numerous delays, it will finally see the light of day in the coming months.
As a result, the film's creators and performers are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to ensure that the film's buzz and excitement are genuine. At that point, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, the film's director, and SS Rajamouli, the film's backer and legend were recently seen arriving in Vishakapatnam to promote the film.
They were greeted with open arms, and a big crane garland with rose petals was made for them. The fans were clearly enthralled, and they couldn't stop cheering as the headliners entered.
In addition to Kapoor, the film features Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. The film is claimed to be part of a trilogy, with Brahmastra - Part One: Shiva being the first instalment. It will be released on September 9th, 2022.
