Apart from Hindi, Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt's Shamshera will also release in dubbed versions of Telugu and Tamil.

The handsome hunk and one of the most versatile superstars of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor is finally making a comeback on the silver screen after four years with Shamshera, which is arriving this Friday at the box office. The mega-budget commercial entertainer has garnered an immense buzz among the moviegoers and is expected to take a good opening at the box office.

While the film is registering good numbers in its advance booking report, trade expert Akshaye Rathi has opined that Shamshera should take an opening of around Rs 12-15 crore on its first day. Talking to Firstpost, he said, "I certainly expect Shamshera to have a very good opening. I am not entirely sure about how it will perform in the premium multiplexes, but when it comes to the long tail of the social strata, which is the majority of our moviegoers across the country, I am very, very confident of it having a great impact, doing some very encouraging numbers and bringing mojo back to the Hindi movie box office. It would be tough to really gorge the kind of numbers that it can potentially do, but nothing less than 12 to 15 (crore) on day one would be my guess and more so my hope."

Shamshera, which is bankrolled by YRF, also features Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla, Ashutosh Rana and others in prominent roles. It is directed by Karan Malhotra, who previously helmed Hrithik Roshan and Sanjay Dutt starrer Agneepath and Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra's Brothers. Apart from Hindi, it will also release in dubbed versions of Tamil and Telugu.

