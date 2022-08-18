Amazon miniTV’s Please Find Attached Season 3 trailer shows Ayush Mehra and Barkha Singh building a happy relationship as they strike a work-life balance

Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service, is set to redefine love in the most unique manner with the Season 3 trailer of tentpole Dice Media’s series, Please Find Attached. Directed by Mandar Kurundkar, the heartwarming series brings back Ayush Mehra and Barkha Singh once again as the cute couple Shaurya and Sanya. While Seasons 1 and 2 showed how their relationship blossoms, Season 3 focuses on how they navigate their relationship and strive to strike the perfect work-life balance.

The trailer showcases how Shaurya and Sanya decide to prioritize their relationship and attempt to fill their lives with love once again. From planning their first date to hosting a house party, Shaurya and Sanya walk through the ups and downs of a workplace romance. While love is in the air for the adorable couple, the office proves to be the perfect setting for this spice in their lives.

"As we begin the third season, I literally have happy tears rolling down my eyes,” expressed Ayush Mehra. “From their friendship to budding romance, fans have seen the duo grow together. Without divulging much, I can say that Season 3 will be full of surprises and fans must be ready for a triple dose of entertainment, love, and romance. I hope that as Shaurya and Sanya try to balance between situations, fans shower their love on this different yet relatable story, just like they’ve done in the past.”

“Please Find Attached is a very special project for me. Firstly, because It is one of my first shows (season1), and secondly, it gives you a different perspective on life,” said Barkha Singh. Seasons 1 and 2 have shown nuances of a growing relationship while Season 3 brings forth the maturity and understanding that is the foundation of a relationship. I’m truly touched by the appreciation and admiration the last two seasons received. I hope we manage to touch more hearts this time as Shaurya and Sanya tread on an adventurous path filled with more love.”

Fresh episodes of Please Find Attached Season 3 will release every Wednesday exclusively on Amazon miniTV from August 24, 2022. So, come fall in love with Shaurya and Sanya like never before.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.