Swastika’s hold on her craft motivated me to perform better, says Plabita who plays the role of Fetish Girl in Escaype Live

Actors hone their skills over a period of time, bettering their performance with each project. They put in a lot of effort and ensure to wow viewers with each title. There are times when actors too seek advice and tips from seniors. Plabita Borthakur who essays the role of Fetish Girl in Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming series Escaype Live had a fantastic experience working with Swastika Mukherjee.

In her own words, Plabita shares her experience of working with Swastika in Escaype Live, “Swastika is amazing to work with. She is a brilliant actor, and it is because of her experience and her hold on her craft that motivated me to perform better and made our scenes together feel effortless. It was such a pleasure working with her, she really gives a lot to the co-actor to work with.”

Escaype Live is a fictional story, penned by Jaya Mishra and Siddharth Kumar Tewary, that is likely to seem very true and real. The story features a bunch of content creators, with different paths but one goal - to produce viral content to emerge victorious in a life-changing competition announced by the hottest new app in the country called Escaype Live. Produced under Siddharth Kumar Tewary's One Life Studios, the nine-episodic series heavily emphasizes the human tendency to be competitive and their drive to succeed. The supremely talented cast, includes Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Swastika Mukherjee, Plabita Borthakur, Waluscha D'Souza, Ritvik Sahore, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Jagjeet Sandhu, Rohit Chandel and child actor Aadyaa Sharma amongst others.

The essence of the series explores the lengths content creators and tech giants are willing to travel to achieve their aspirations. Set across different cities of India, the series leveraged different dialogue writers for each city to add regional authenticity. Dance Rani’ story based in Jaisalmer saw her dialogues being penned by Vinod Sharma while Amcha’s lines were penned by Amol Surve. Similarly, Banaras-based characters of Meenakumari and Sunaina’s dialogues were written by Ranveer Pratap Singh while Darkie and Festish Girl’s dialogues were penned by Jaya Mishra and Siddharth Kumar Tewary.

Tune in to Disney+ Hotstar to catch this one-of-a-kind series ESCAYPE LIVE to know what’s the reality behind all the glam of content creators.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.