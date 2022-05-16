In the latest trailer of the web series, we can see the story of Abhishek and Rinky and something flaming between them.

Amazon Prime Video’s recently released Panchayat 2 trailer has been garnering great response from the critics and audience, alike. The most awaited trailer is winning hearts all because of its authenticity and storyline that take us to ‘Phulera’. Panchayat has stayed an audience favourite with its light-hearted content and the anticipation for second season has been at its peak ever since. And, from the looks of it— this season of Panchayat is all set to slowly and potentially plunge into a spark-filled angle between the protagonist Abhishek, played by Jeetu and Rinky, played by Sanvikaa.

In the latest trailer of the web series, we see the story of Abhishek Tripathi who is least interested in his government job and gets to deal with a lot of drama happening around the small village. Amid all that’s happening, we wonder if there is something brewing between Abhishek Tripathi and Rinki? While all the Panchayat fans saw Abhishek’s drive towards his dream career in the first season, we barely expected him to be smitten with Rinky, who is Pradhan’s daughter. Well, have you placed your bets yet?

The second season of the forthcoming web series will now allow the audience to relish the charm of this rural love story, set in the middle of all the problems and hullabaloo.

Established in the countryside, Panchayat Season 2 is the real McCoy of shows set in rural settlements with realities of the world. Panchayat Season 2 will have a global premiere on Prime Video on 20th May in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide. The series stars Jitendra Kumar, Raghuvir Yadav, and Neena Gupta amongst others in pivotal roles after the wide success of Panchayat 1.

