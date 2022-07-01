From Sanjay Dutt to Kareena Kapoor Khan, here's a list of Bollywood actors whose portrayal of a doctor on the big screen left an impact on millions.

When we think about a doctor, we usually picture someone wearing a white coat and carrying a stethoscope. But our Bollywood filmmakers, who are renowned for giving characters in their movies a twist, have portrayed doctors with style in a number of films.

Some of the ones who inspired their audiences in the best way are:

Sanjay Dutt (Munna Bhai MBBS)

Sanjay Dutt plays a goon who pretends to be a doctor in an effort to please his father. Munna (Dutt) enrols in a medical college after a doctor named Asthana exposes Munna's lies and damages his father's reputation. Munna then goes on to teach every other doctor the art of treating patients with love and care, and not just medicines.

Shah Rukh Khan (Dear Zindagi)

Everyone needs a Dr Zehangir Khan in their life. Shah Rukh Khan as Jug played a very vital role in helping the audience understand the importance of mental health. Shah Rukh treats his patient Alia Bhatt in fun and playful ways which make her fall in love with life again. He says, "If you can't cry openly, you won't be able to laugh openly", and that is a motto we should make a note of.

Shahid Kapoor (Kabir Singh)

A drunk surgeon may not be the ideal doctor figure for the audience but Shahid's portrayal of Kabir Singh in the movie gained our trust. Even when he was intoxicated, Kabir performed operations and surgeries with utter mindfulness. He also reveals in front of the jury that he overdosed on alcohol before performing an operation. This demonstrates his dedication to his work in spite of having a troubled personal life.

Kareena Kapoor Khan (3 Idiots)

Kareena as Pia in 3 idiots was a loving, caring, and dedicated doctor. From helping in taking Raju's (Sharman Joshi) father to the hospital, to guiding three engineers with her sister's delivery over a video call, Pia was portrayed as a perfect and responsible doctor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Udta Punjab)

Kareena played the role of Dr Preet Sahani in the drug-based movie Udta Punjab. Fans called her the 'conscience' of the movie, because of the way she portrayed the character of a humble doctor on-screen in a very effortless manner.

