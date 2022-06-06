New York comes to a halt to salute Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan
People gathered at Times Square to cheer and remember the bravery of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the hero of the 26/11 attack in Mumbai.
Actor Adivi Sesh has ignited patriotism in every Indian across the globe with Major that celebrates the inspirational life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Over the weekend, New York took a moment to salute Major Sandeep in their special way.
For the first time in the history of Indian cinema, people gathered at Times Square and celebrates his life amidst a lot of cheering classical dance performances and camaraderie.
More people gathered to cheer and remember the bravery of Major Sandeep, the hero of 26/11 attack in Mumbai. International markets too have welcomed the film with open arms garnering the biggest opening for Adivi Sesh in his career.
In the days to come, cinemas continue to allocate more screens as positive word of mouth is helping to have a continuous strong performance at the box office.
