Neeti Mohan has opened up on reuniting with Karan Malhotra for Shamshera after the 2015 film Brothers.

Neeti Mohan started out as a member of the band, Aasma, in 2003, and since then she has delivered many hits like Ishq Wala Love and Jiya Re. Now music lovers are hooked to her new song Fitoor from Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor-starrer Shamshera.

The singer has one more song from Shamshera, helmed by Karan Malhotra with whom she had worked on the 2015 film Brothers.

Excepts from her interview:

Tell us about your songs in Shamshera.

This is the first time I have worked with Mithoon (composer). I always loved his music, his melody and the way he writes songs. He is a singer and a songwriter as well, so it was great collaborating with him. The same goes for Karan Malhotra, who is always there for the recordings. He has great love for music. I sang Sapna Jahan when he did Brothers. He really liked my voice in that song, so we have again worked together on Shamshera. One is a love song and the other is a dance track. I have sung them in Tamil and Telugu as well.

This year you also sang songs for films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Operation Romeo and Samrat Prithviraj. Do you have a limit when it comes to singing Bollywood songs?

If it's a good song, I am all for it. Last two years, we were low key as not many films were releasing. The thing is that they were recorded earlier and now they are all releasing together. I don't think I have a limit because I love singing. I can do a recording every day.

You also unveiled singles like Galtiyaan and Tere Mere Darmiyaan in the last few months. Is it a conscious decision to maintain a balance between film and non-film songs?

I can't call it a conscious decision but yes, I am equally excited for both. When I started out, I did independent music. And now also, we are doing a lot of independent music. I also released my own single Naari featuring my sisters Shakti and Mukti Mohan. I am excited that both are happening.

A lot of singers feel that they should also feature in their own music videos. What's your take on it?

I think it's totally up to them like some singers want to feature only in their songs. As for me, I do playback singing also. So for me to do playback singing, singles and also featuring in the videos, both are fine with me.

You are producing your own music as well. What kind of songs do you want to make as a producer?

Songs with messages. Sometimes somebody needs a healing touch. I want to do songs which are inspirational. We did Naari to celebrate women. Songs have a lot of healing power. Even if it's a love song or a song about traveling or a dance track, it's all with a message. Sometimes the message is to celebrate. Sometimes you just have to dance and celebrate life.

Do you plan to produce music for other artists too?

I am not sure as of now. With all the playback stuff, recordings and shoots, I am not doing many independent songs. I won’t be able to do more than three or four songs in a year because they require a lot of time. For now, I'll just stick to doing it on my own.

Apart from Naari, you also collaborated with your sisters on Vande Mataram. What do you like about working with them?

I think the comfort level. We like to do similar stuff. Our goal is the same when we work together. Also, I feel there is a great equation and we have a blast. It doesn't feel like we are working.

Aren't there any creative differences when you three work together?

When we come together we take different departments like I take full control of the music department. Shakti takes control of the direction and Mukti is responsible for the costumes. Of course, we are open to suggestions, so it's a very healthy working relationship.

You also have a son Aryaveer. How has motherhood inspired your music?

I think the last one year has been so fulfilling. Being a mother is one of the most beautiful experiences for me. In the last one year, I learnt to use my time more productively. When I am working, I am fully into it and when I am with him, I am fully with him. It just makes me very happy. It's a nice balancing act that I have to put up to everyday, but I enjoy that.

Clearly, your hands are full. But do you miss being in a band?

It's unbelievable... the journey that I have had. To come from a reality show (Popstars) to be here, I feel very grateful. I am still friends with my band members -- Jimmy, Sangeet and Vasudha. I feel like till the time we were together, we really had a blast. But I also knew that individually, all our inspirations in music and aptitudes in music were different. So I feel that it's more fulfilling when we do our individual work. Now, I don't see myself in a band, but till the time I was with them, I really enjoyed it.

Any reunion plans?

We did that during the pandemic. We were all sitting at home and we thought of doing something inspirational. So we recreated one of our album songs (Jeet Lenge Hum). It was a motivational song.

Is there more new music lined up?

Yes, a lot of music and now that things have opened up, I am also looking forward to tours in the US and Canada in August. I am excited to travel and perform. More songs are coming up. It's a busy year ahead and it's going to be very exciting.

Natalia Ningthoujam is a Manipur-based journalist. She knows how to smoothly switch from being a fan to a writer whenever needed. She tweets at @nattynick.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.