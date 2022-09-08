In one of the episodes, Neelam shared the news about her stint in Zoya Akhtar's celebrated and much talked about 'Made in Heaven 2.'

Neelam Kothari Soni is garnering praises for her splendid portrayal in Netflix’s ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.’ Neelam has been receiving accolades for being herself in the show. This is the second installment of the popular Netflix show.

The show depicts the reality behind the lives of the glamourous Bollywood wives. Neelam plays herself and she has successfully struck a chord with the audience due to her adorable and graceful persona. People have been sharing clips of Neelam from the show that depict her not-much shown, funnier and outgoing self.

In one of the episodes, Neelam shared the news about her stint in Zoya Akhtar’s celebrated and much talked about ‘Made in Heaven 2.’ ‘Made in Heaven’ garnered rave reviews and season 2 of the same has been highly anticipated by the fans. Neelam Kothari Soni’s stint in the second season of Zoya Akhtar’s popular web series that shall also feature her husband Samir Soni and Sanjay Kapoor has left fans cheering and rooting for their favourite actress. Neelam added, “I was elated when I heard the script. Zoya’s craft is really unmatchable. The fact that I get to share screen space with Samir is absolutely thrilling! Neeraj Ghaywan is a gifted director. I am sure the audience is going to love seeing me, Samir and Sanjay, together on the screen.”

Neelam glorified the Indian film cinema with her ‘girl-next-door‘ aura in the late 80s and 90s era of Bollywood. The supremely gifted actress took a break from professional acting to focus on other facets in her personal life. Neelam is a doting daughter, daughter-in-law, wife and a wonderful mother to her 9 year old daughter, Ahana with husband-actor Sameer Soni.

Neelam continues to outshine as an illustrious jewellery designer, carrying forward the legacy of three generations of her family business titled ‘Neelam Jewels.’ Neelam has added yet another further to her golden cap with the commencement of her interior designing business that goes under the name of ‘BNK Group.’ Neelam comes with a rich repertoire in jewelry designing and is one of the most sought-after interior designers in the country.

Neelam Kothari Soni’s recent appearance on a popular TV reality show broke the internet wherein her fans couldn’t help but share their fondness for her, also requesting details on her upcoming projects. The actress has been tight lipped about the same.

