Producer Navin Shetty is taking Indie cinema to newer heights with 2 back-to-back international premieres!

Navin Shetty is gracing the country's name with two back-to-back international premieres. Two sisters and a Husband and Lords of Lockdown, both produced by Navin Shetty have made their way to some prestigious international premieres! While Lords of Lockdown premiered at the 'New York Indian Film Festival 2022,' last month, his recent venture, 'Two sisters and a Husband' premiered at the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival in New York this weekend in the category of International Narrative Competition. Directed by the Haramkhor fame, Shlok Sharma, Two sisters and a Husband is the only Indian film competing at the Tribeca festival this year, glorifying India's name further.

Producer Navin Shetty has been a noteworthy adherent of Indie cinema and has given the world films like Cargo featuring the brilliant Vikrant Massey, Lords of Lockdown, amongst others. In order to nurture his dream of giving the world, tasteful cinema, Navin Shetty has last release Lords of Lockdown has been the company's first joint venture with 'Antifa Films' and 'Atraxia Films.' On this Navin Shetty adds, "I am glad the world is recognising and celebrating Indie cinema. I firmly believe that content cannot be categorised but can only be felt, breathed and enjoyed. I affirm my dedication to entertaining the world with meaningful content, irrespective of the genre, and mediums and exploring newer realms of entertainment with Fundamental Pictures. Navin comes with an illustrious background in the industry and is known to possess exemplary taste in cinema.

On making the country proud with two back-to-back international premieres, he further adds, "I firmly believe that content is the real king and that good directors redefine the essence of storytelling in their own ways. For Lords of Lockdown it was essential to have raw, edgy storytelling and I feel Mihir did a fabulous job. Similarly, for Two sisters and a Husband, a humanely vulnerable approach was required and Shlok has aced it. I aim to widen the horizon of Indie cinema with more heart-felt and bona fide stories that shall reach more people not just in India but in the entire world."

Two sisters and a Husband stars Avani Rai, Dinkar Sharma, and Manya Grover in pivotal roles and revolves around the complexities and vulnerabilities of strained relationships. Navin Shetty aims to produce high-quality, thought-provoking films and OTT series.

