Mimi starring Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi turns a year old today. Read how it turned out to be one of the most important films of Kriti's career.

After a string of box office successes and some content films, Kriti Sanon completely altered the dynamic with Mimi. Today one year ago, Kriti Sanon's Mimi not only won our hearts with a heartwarming storyline and an important message, but it also marked a turning point in her acting career.

One year later, Kriti Sanon is regarded as the most important actress of her generation, and Mimi is regarded as her greatest performance. Since it reflects the stories of people whose dreams change as life happens, the character of a fun, bubbly "Mimi" was incredibly relatable. Despite all the obstacles and dreams being dashed by unforeseen life events, Kriti’s Mimi inspires many to find solace and appreciate life.

Kriti's self-led film changed the statistics for her. The actress gave her everything she could for the film. She gained about 15 kgs of weight despite other films in the lineup to play her character of a surrogate mother. She took up challenges and now it's been a year and Kriti is still receiving awards and praises for her outstanding performance in Mimi and we know why!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon has a huge lineup of films like Adipurush with Prabhas, Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan, Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Anurag Kashyap's unannounced next.

