Miles To Run Before I Sleep, athlete Sumedha Mahajan's memoir, to be adapted into film by Raid makers

Sumedha Mahajan’s bestselling book Miles To Run Before I Sleep, which chronicles the story of the endurance runner who covered 1.500 km in 30 days, is now being adapted into a biopic. Producer duo Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak have acquired the rights of the book, close on the heels of their last film Raid’s success, which too was based on a real life story.

Miles To Run Before I Sleep is an inspiring true story of Sumedha Mahajan who was born with asthma and spent a majority of her childhood in medical care. She took to running in order to manage her condition and eventually undertook an extraordinary journey across India, when she ran 1,500 km over 30 days, pushing both her physical and mental limits. “I’m so glad that Kumar Mangat and Abhishek are telling my story. This is my journey as an ordinary Indian woman and I hope it will inspire others and reinforce that with self-belief and determination you can accomplish anything,” said Sumedha, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

The trend of biopics in Bollywood continues unabated but the recent spate in true stories of ordinary and unsung heroes has caught both filmmakers and producers imagination. With Alia Bhatt’s Raazi, based on Harinder Sikka's Calling Sehmat doing well, and Sonam Kapoor buying the rights of the book Govinda, a modern day tale of The Mahabharata penned by a Singapore based writer named Krishna Udayasankar, and starring in two upcoming screen adaptations herself, Battle For Bittora and The Zoya Factor, Miles To Run Before I Sleep continues the trend.

Updated Date: May 22, 2018 13:04 PM