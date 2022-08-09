Prit Kamani and Kavya Thapar's Middle Class Love' is jointly produced by Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios.

After acclaiming tremendous love and success for her back-to-back super hit songs, actress Kavya Thapar is all set to win our hearts once again with her phenomenal performance, as she marks her debut in the Bollywood industry with Anubhav Sinha's film, "Middle-Class Love," alongside actor Prit Kamani and produced by Anubhav Sinha.

The trailer is out already and is gaining immense popularity amongst the audience. In particular, it has been seen going viral among the youth as it connects to their inner sentiments.

Sharing her experience and excitement on her first Hindi debut, Kavya says, "I am really very thrilled for my debut and nothing could make me feel more grateful than debuting under Anubhav Sir and Ratna Sinha's ma'am guidance. As an actor, every character brings out the best side of us and I feel this character is one of those. Shooting in Mussoorie was one of the best experiences. The location, the scenic beauty, just adds more to it. This has been one of the best learning experiences of my life. This is a theatrical film and i really can't wait for everyone to go out and watch and witness on how is this middle class love story going to work with lots of laughter and happy tears, so just stay tuned," exclaims Kavya.

Expressing her love and gratitude for the response to the trailer, Kavya says, "I am really grateful for the fantastic and positive response we have been getting from the audience, all by God's grace. We hope that, the audience gives the same amount of love to the film as well which will be released on September 16th.

The story revolves around a college guy, who is frustrated being middle class and also has a special term for it called "Middleclassiosis." On how he tackles and wishes to live a lavish life as a middle-class person with a lot of twists and turns and laughter, which seems like a completely entertaining and promising film to the audience.

Middle Class Love' is jointly produced by Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.