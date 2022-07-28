Speaking about the docu-series, actor Manoj Bajpayee, said, 'The opportunity of presenting this particular series in the franchise has been a uniquely satisfying and a learning experience for me.'

Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey have collaborated on films like Special 26, Aiyaary, Naam Shabana in the past. The actor-director duo is all set for yet another exciting collaboration, albeit this time in the form of a docu-series titled Secrets of the Kohinoor. The announcement was made by Pandey on his Instagram page with fans.

Sharing the first look poster of Bajpayee, the filmmaker wrote- "After the overwhelming success of ‘Secrets Of Sinauli: Discovery Of The Century’, I am extremely delighted to collaborate with discovery+ and Manoj Bajpayee for the second installment in our SECRETS franchise - India's untold story: Secrets of the Kohinoor."

He also shared a 2 minute long video that gives an insight to the fans about the history of the Kohinoor diamond.

Directed by Raghav Jairath, the docu-series also uncovers the stories of multiple rulers and their insatiable desire for the Kohinoor which led to significant and very bloody wars, triggered agonizing mind games, and empowered rulers and ruined dynasties whilst exploring stories of powerful emperors whose lives intertwined with the diamond in unfathomable ways. Just like the Kohinoor with its timeless allure, Secrets of the Kohinoor through its sharp storytelling and creative treatment is expected to be just as riveting, serving as a guiding reference for enthusiasts, general audiences, and history connoisseurs in the years to come.

Speaking about the docu-series, actor Manoj Bajpayee, said, "The opportunity of presenting this particular series in the franchise has been a uniquely satisfying and a learning experience for me, and for that, I am truly grateful to discovery+ and Neeraj Pandey. This project marks my second collaboration with them. Despite being talked about for years, there are many facts about the Kohinoor that were unknown to me, and I am certain, they would be unknown to a majority of the world as well. The revelations made in the documentary took me by surprise and I cannot wait for viewers to explore this untold story and be just as surprised."

Creator Neeraj Pandey, added, "The unseen, disguised and unknown historical facts have always intrigued and fascinated me to delve deep into the subject. After the amazing response to Secrets of Sinauli, the idea to explore the mystery of the Kohinoor excited us as it has been one of the most talked about diamonds in the history of time.” He further adds, “Our partnership with discovery+ has been great at bringing alive stories that are bigger, better, and bolder. Moreover, it is always a pleasure to work in collaboration with Manoj, who is a master of his craft and has taken the show to a whole new level with his striking storytelling expertise. The robust research, peppered with inputs from renowned scholars and experts, digs deep into the story of Kohinoor to surface lesser-known facets of its journey whilst narrating the importance of bringing it back to its homeland."

