Maniesh Paul has garnered praises and love from cinegoers for his performance in Jugjugg Jeeyo.

The multi-talented personality of the entertainment industry, Maniesh Paul, who has been impressing the audience as a television presenter, anchor, model, singer, actor and comedian, recently impressed everyone with his bang-on comic timing in Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor starrer Jugjugg Jeeyo.

While fans have been showering love on Maniesh's performance, in an exclusive conversation with Firstpost, the Mickey Virus actor said that he is overwhelmed with the response."During the fan screening, people loved my performance and came to me saying that aapki screentime aur honi chahiye thi."

When asked that how much retakes happened for the scenes he gets slaps from Anil and Varun, he replied, "Anil sir ka toh ek he take mein hogaya tha, but with Varun it took 8-9 takes and I got some tight ones from him. While earlier he was quite hesitant, Raj (Mehta director) sir and I told him to not worry and give that take.

The actor said that he always prefers a meaty role over screentime. "For meaty role is important. What will be the use of screentime if people won't remember you," said Maniesh.

JJJ star is stepping out of his comfort zone as he will be seen in a new avatar in the thriller series, which is under production. Without giving away anything Maniesh said, "he is excited for this project and the audience will love his new avatar."

When asked which actor is in his bucket list with whom he wants to share screen space? The actor instantly replied, "I really want to work with Bachchan saab. I don't know how and when it will happen but I really want to work with Amitabh Bachchan."

Jugjugg Jeeyo has garnered positive response from audience and is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark today at the box office.

