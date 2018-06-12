Kriti Kharbanda reportedly replaces Kiara Advani as third female lead in Sajid Khan's Housefull 4

Telugu film actress Kriti Kharbanda has reportedly been signed for Housefull 4. The actress, who was last seen in Ashu Trikha’s Veerey Ki Wedding opposite Pulkit Samrat has also been cast in Yamala Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, the third film in the Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise, DNA reports.

It was earlier believed that Kiara Advani, who got noticed for her role opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Neeraj Pandey's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, had been shortlisted for the role. However, fresh reports reveal that she may have lost her spot to Kriti Kharbanda.

Housefull 4 is the fourth movie in the multi starrer Housefull series that began with Sajid Khan’s 2010 film by the same name starring Akshay Kumar, Ritesih Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone and Jaqueline Fernandez. Ever since the fourth movie was announced, speculations began about who would be signed for the primary cast. Ever since news broke that Kriti Sannon and Pooja Hegde had been signed as the two lead heroines, fans have been following up to find out the third heroine.

A source close to developments revealed to DNA,“There were some discussions about the casting and while some wanted Kiara, many felt Kriti will fit the role perfectly. The film’s team has Kriti on board and this will be her second consecutive comedy franchise film after Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se.

Kriti will be playing Riteish Deshmukh’s love interest in Sajid Khan's film. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has touted the film to be India’s first 3-D comedy film and the movie is likely to release during Diwali 2019.

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 13:53 PM