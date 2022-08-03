The filmmaker took to his Instagram account and shared a picture with the three leads.

Bollywood's next thriller Dhokha Round D Corner has taken social media by storm since it’s announcement teaser was launched. The film is all set to have a theatrical release on September 23.

The suspense-drama is helmed by director Kookie Gulati, who also shared some gripping BTS from the sets of his next directorial. The director shared a picture on his social media with the starcast of Dhokha Round D Corner. Sharing the picture Kookie wrote, “This is how it all started with @actormaddy @khushalikumar @aparshaktikhurana.”

R. Madhavan is clearly on cloud nine after the critical and commercial success of his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which he also acted in. It was a film that was based on the incredible life of scientist Nambi Narayanan. It released in cinemas on July 1 and is now steeled on Voot Select and Amazon Prime Video India.

Madhavan made his Bollywood debut with Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein along with Dia Mirza in 2001 and was then seen in films like Dil Vil Pyaar Vyaar, Ramji Londonwaley, 13B, Teen Patti, 3 idiots, and Saala Khadoos.

Coming to Aparshakti Khurana, he has been the star of the films he has been acting in since Stree happened in 2018. This was followed by multiple films like Bala, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Helmet, Luka Chuppi, Street Dancer, and he also played a pivotal role in Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which was the biggest blockbuster of 2016 and is currently the third highest-grossing film of Hindi Cinema.

Kookie Gulati also directed the Vivek Oberoi-starrer Prince in 2010, an action and heist thriller.

