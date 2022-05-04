Filmmaker and chat show host Karan Johar announced on social media that his famous celebrity show, Koffee With Karan, will not return.

Apart from being a quintessential filmmaker, Karan Johar has been winning our hearts as a chat show host with Koffee With Karan, which enjoys great popularity across the globe. While fans have been waiting eagerly for the upcoming season of the show, KJo has shocked and disappointed viewers by announcing that Koffee With Karan will not be returning.

The head-honcho of Dharma Productions shared this news on his social media accounts with a note, that read, "Hello, Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I'd like to think we've made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a very heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning... - Karan Johar."

Many Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan and others graced the show as special guests and won our hearts with candid chat with host Karan Johar. Well, we are sure that all the fans of the show must be heartbroken after coming across this announcement of KJo.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is currently busy with his directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which features the ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. The film marks the onscreen reunion of Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan after 48 years as they were last featured in Ramesh Sippy's Sholay. It is set to hit the screens on 10 February 2023 during the Valentine's Day weekend. The music of the film is composed by Pritam.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​