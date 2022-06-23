Vikrant Rona's trailer is a perfect blend of a unique concept, studded with grand visuals.

Finally the much-awaited trailer of Kichcha Sudeep’s 3D Mystery Thriller Vikrant Rona is out and it is much grand than what anyone would have expected. From the grand entry of Kichcha Sudeep to its wonderful visual effects, the trailer consists of many factors for the audience to love on.

With an interesting concept and mesmerizing 3D visuals, the trailer captured glimpses of a village scene in a majestic way. Moreover, Kichcha Sudeep’s entry on the ship is truly grand and astounding. And then comes the glamorous Jacqueline Fernandez who steals the show with her hot avatar. The trailer launched in Mumbai, where the media got to see the 'Ra Ra Rakkamma' song exclusively. The trailer has come as a perfect treat to the audience.

Moreover, The trailer has come as a big thing for the audience to set their eyes on, as the big names from different industries will be coming together to launch the same in different languages. Where Salman Khan will launch it in Hindi, Dhanush will launch it in Tamil, Dilquar Salmaan in Malayalam, Ramcharan Telegu, and Kichcha Sudeep in Kannada.

Vikrant Rona will release worldwide in 3D on July 28th, starring Kichcha Sudeepa, directed by Anup Bhandari, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios and Kichcha Creatiions in North India produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film. The Film will be distributed in North India by PVR Pictures.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.