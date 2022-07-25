A recent video in which Kartik Aaryan and Shah Rukh Khan are having a short conversation went viral on the internet, and Kartik has now revealed what both actors were talking about. Read more!

When Kartik Aaryan, a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan, recently met his idol at an event in Mumbai, it was one of the most beautiful moments of 2022. It's a video in which Kartik welcomes Shah Rukh Khan while he is seated on a bike. The video of the two sharing a hug before SRK goes on to kiss Kartik on the cheek went viral, leaving fans wondering what they were talking about.

In a conversation with a leading portal Kartik revealed what he whispered to SRK in the recent viral video “I asked Bhool Bhulaiya 2 dekhi ke nahi Sir” (Kartik cheekily asked SRK “Sir did you watch Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 or no?”) To this SRK replied, “Dekhi beta bohot accha hai tu usme”(Shah Rukh Khan replied to Kartik saying he has watched the film and you are very good in the film Son)

The video has gained popularity online because of fans' admiration for SRK's touching and considerate gesture toward Kartik. For Kartik, who pursued acting after being inspired by SRK, some are calling this the best fan moment ever.

Meanwhile, Kartik's upcoming films are Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

