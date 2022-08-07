Kartik Aaryan makes a surprise visit at the Cry NGO
Kartik Aaryan proves to be a man of his words as he makes the NGO kids' dream come true with his surprise visit.
The youngest superstar Kartik Aaryan has won the hearts of the millions with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While the actor is running furiously these days on the shoot of his upcoming Shehzada, he was recently captured having a good time with the kids of an NGO in the city.
While finding it the best escape in between the shoot of his film, The kids' favourite superstar was seen making a surprise visit during the break to enjoy quality time with his little fans. The cheering and full-of-life Kartik clicked some really adorable pictures with the NGO kids. Being a man of his word, Kartik kept his promise which he made during the screening of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that he will meet them again.
Moreover, Kartik has recently wrapped a shooting schedule of his upcoming 'Shehzada' in Haryana where he was greeted by a huge crowd of fans.
The actor who had a massive success like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 now has films like Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy, Kabir Khan’s next, and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next in his lineup ahead.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey reunite for discovery+ docu-series Secrets of the Kohinoor
Secrets of the Kohinoor, which aims to tell the enduring tale of the renowned diamond will start streaming on discovery+ on August 4.
The most awaited video of Tur Kalleyan from Laal Singh Chadda is out now
Laal Singh Chaddha's Tur Kalleyan is a solid motivational song that showcases one of the most Picturesque Locations in India.
The teaser for Rakul Preet Singh's blockbuster number Mashooka is out now
All set for its release tomorrow, Jjust Music released the teaser of 'Mashooka' featuring Rakul Preet Singh today.