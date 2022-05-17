India's favourite loverboy Kartik Aaryan is coming back into his zone with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Kartik Aaryan has proven himself, one of Bollywood's favourite loverboys who has the hopes of the industry pegged on himself to revive the status of Bollywood with his upcoming family entertainer, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 where he gets back into his best zone after an intense outing in his previous superhit, Dhamaka.

Kartik is the star who made a name for himself with his consistent dedication and talent. Starting with his debut film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, which became a widely loved cult comedy even with freshers starring as leads, he popularly became the 'monologue guy' with the franchise. He then went on to deliver various hits in the romantic comedy genre with films like Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh etc., becoming India's favourite Loverboy.

Further on, came a surprising rise in his career graph with his digital debut in an intense and serious role with the film, Dhamaka. Here, he again managed to earn praises and rave reviews from a stall of critics and the audience even in a completely new avatar.

But the actor is now all set to return into his zone with the horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the audience seems to be super excited for this Bollywood entertainer, after a long dry spell of massy films from the industry, since the pandemic. From his cool look in the title track to silky dance moves and a seeti-maar trailer, the heartthrob is all that the people have been talking about ever since the first look of the film, all across social media and news. The film will hit the big screens on 20th of May and this loverboy is clearly here to win all hearts once again.

